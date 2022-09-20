Lucknow: A look-alike of Salman Khan, Azam Ali Ansari, surrendered before the RPF at Lucknow City Station on Monday. According to official sources, Ansari, popularly known as 'Duplicate Salman Khan' has been on the run for several weeks after he made a video for sharing on social media on the railway track near Daliganj on August 23.

They also said that Ansari shared the video on Instagram. Ansari is seen in the video lying on the track on the track and lip sinking to one of Salman's famous movie songs 'Tere Naam Humne Kiya Hai' on the railway track near Lucknow City station.

RPF officials said that a case was registered against Ansari under sections 147, 145, and 167 of the RPF Act after the video went viral. They further revealed RPF conducted several raids in search of Ansari.

After surrendering before the RPF, Ansari also apologized for making the video, said RPF Inspector Suresh Kumar. "Railway tracks are sensitive places. Resorting to such acts on or near railway tracks is against the law. We urge people to refrain from such acts," said Kumar.