Rae Bareli (Uttar Pradesh): At least three persons died and five others were critically injured, when a dumper truck moving at a high speed ploughed into a roadside tea shop. The tragedy took place in the early hours of Tuesday. Poor visibility and dense fog were cited immediate reasons for the mishap.

Read: UP: Couple, their son killed as speeding SUV rams into bike

The accident took place on Banda-Bahraich highway near Ghagiya village under Gurbakshaganj police station limits of the district. A large crowd had assembled at the spot. Some grieving family members were sitting near the bodies of the deceased. With the help of local people and police, the injured were rushed to a nearby Community Health Centre (CHC).

Giving details about the accident, village head Tilak Singh said, "A dumper truck hit a roadside shop when altogether twelve persons were taking tea. Three persons died on the spot and five others were rushed to a hospital. The driver and cleaner were arrested by the police. The deceased were the residents of a nearby village. One of the deceased was identified as Lallu."

Driver of dumper Sunil, who is a resident of Kanpur, said, "The vehicle owner's name is Ramdevi. She belongs to Kanpur. I lost control over the vehicle and could not see due to dense fog in the area."