Bulandshahr (Uttar Pradesh): A doctor was allegedly shot dead by bike-borne miscreants in the Gulavathi town of Bulandshahr district in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday evening. The miscreants fired 30 rounds at the deceased named Shadab. The incident took place when Shadab was at his clinic. There was a stampede in the market due to the firing and the miscreants fled from the spot after murdering him. Upon receiving information, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Santosh Kumar Singh reached the spot with a large police contingent.

"Upon being informed about the incident a police team reached the spot and inspected the crime scene. The body has been sent for post-mortem and the forensic team has also been sent to the spot. A blockade has been set in the area to nab the miscreants. The brother of the deceased doctor is currently in jail in relation to a murder case. Past enmity may be behind the incident," said Singh. Police sources said several teams have been formed to arrest the accused.