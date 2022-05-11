Lucknow(Uttar Pradesh): Uttar Pradesh Director General of police (DGP), Mukul Goel was on Wednesday removed from his post for neglecting his work, an official statement said. He has been made the Director General (DG) of the Civil Defence department, it said. The statement added that Goel was removed from the post of DGP for "neglecting official work and not taking interest in departmental work".

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath himself has taken the decision in the wake of rising crimes in the state and Goel's "negligence" in government work. A 1987-batch IPS officer, Goel was appointed the Uttar Pradesh DGP in June last year.

Last month, Goel had not attended a key meeting chaired by Yogi Adityanath over the law and order situation.