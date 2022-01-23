Kaushambi: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has faced resistance while he visited the residence of a Zila panchayat member in his Assembly constituency, who is missing for three days.

In a purported video shared widely on social media, a group of locals were seen allegedly protesting against Maurya, slogans are being raised against him and women are seen closing the doors. Meanwhile, Keshav Prasad Maurya is also seen asking people to keep quiet.

However, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), claimed the incident as villagers staging a protest against the “police response” in the case.

Maurya, who was on his first visit to Sirathu assembly constituency on Saturday after the BJP announced him as its candidate from the seat ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections. He was first elected from the seat in 2012.

Party spokesperson Navin Srivastava, who accompanied Maurya to Sirathu, said, “Keshav ji had gone to meet family of Zila panchayat member, Rajesh Maurya who been missing from past three days. Local residents were agitated against the police response in the case.

"Several search teams have been formed, still Keshav ji, on the demand of his (Rajesh’s) family, issued a directive to the higher authorities to constitute a special team for action in the matter.”

District panchayat member Poonam Maurya, while talking to the media, said that he has full faith in the words of CM Keshav Prasad Maurya and he will take the strictest action against those who are behind the incident. She also added that its the opposition members who were staging protests which CM has come to visit her family.

While the opposition claims that the protest is an “expression of the displeasure of the people towards Keshav Prasad Maurya and the work of the Uttar Pradesh government”.

