Ayodhya: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma on Wednesday flagged off the 'Shobha Yatra' ahead of Diwali in Ayodhya.

While speaking to ANI, Sharma said, "The state government is taking all the measures to make Ayodhya famous all around the world. The laser shows will be held in the evening. UP Agriculture Minister is also here."

"Ayodhya has changed a lot. 'Ram Rajya' has been regained in Ayodhya. Those who said that there is no existence of Rama, now they are visiting and praying to Ram in Ayodhya," he added.

Several security measures have been put in place to ensure the safety of people.

SIT commandos, Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC) force and Rapid Action Force jawans have been deployed to ensure security. Drones will be used to keep an eye on the event. It is being ensured that there is no chaos at the site of the fair.

The 'Deepotsav' celebrations in Ayodhya last year had set the Guinness World records for 'the largest display of oil lamps' after 5,84,572 earthen lamps were lit on the banks of river Sarayu.

(ANI)