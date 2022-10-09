Bhadohi (UP): The death toll in the fire incident at a Durga Puja Pandal here rose to 12 on Sunday after two more girls succumbed to their injuries in a hospital, officials said. Five of the deceased belong to the same family. "Priyal (16) and Priti (16) who were injured in the fire incident succumbed to their injuries at the hospital today," District Magistrate (DM) Gaurang Rathi said.

Till Saturday, 10 people had died in a fire that broke out on October 2 in a Durga Puja pandal in Nathua village due to the overheating of a halogen light, causing an electric wire to catch fire. According to officials Jaya Devi (45), Naveen (10), Seema Bind (25), Harshwardhan (8) and Priyal (16) belong to the same family, whereas other deceased include Ankush Soni (12), Arti Devi (48), Shivpujan (70), and Ram Murat (65), Manju Devi (40), Ashok Yadav(35).

At least 70 people are still admitted to the hospital of Bhadohi and nearby districts. The fire, which reduced the stage to ashes, occurred when a digital show was going on inside the pandal. More than 300 people, the majority of them women and children, were present in the pandal when the blaze erupted.

An FIR was lodged at Aurai Police Station against the members of the 'puja samiti' for negligence. The FIR was lodged under sections 304A (causing death by negligence), 337 (endangering human life due to negligence), and 326 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by dangerous weapons or means) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 135 of the Electricity Act (supply and use of energy by non-licensees and others). (PTI)