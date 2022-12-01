Ambedkar Nagar (UP): A Dalit youth has been allegedly beaten to death by two police personnel in the Ambedkar Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday. The incident took place in the Bewana police station area of the district.

The family members of the deceased-identified as Ram Pravesh (20)- that there was a dispute between two groups of the same community in the Bewana police station area. Upom being informed about the incident two police personnel reached the spot.

Upon reaching the spot, the policemen suddenly started assaulting Pravesh, who had come to his sister's place. The family members of the deceased further alleged that following the assault Pravesh's condition deteriorated and seeing this the two policemen fled from the spot. Pravesh has declared brought dead by doctors after he was rushed to the district hospital.

District Magistrate Samuel Paul said that the probing committee has been set up to investigate the case and action will be taken as per law against anyone found guilty in the case.