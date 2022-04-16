Mahoba: In a shocking incident, suspected goons inserted a liquor bottle into the private parts of a Dalit youth leaving him injured in Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba. The youth from the Ajnar police station area was going outside the village for defecation. It is alleged that some people were consuming liquor on the way. They stopped him and inserted a liquor bottle into his private part.

The goons also threatened to kill him if he told anybody about the incident. Frightened by the threat, the young man did not tell anything to anyone for a few hours. But when he felt unbearable pain, he told the family after which a case was filed in the concerned police station.

The police later took the victim to the Community Health Center, Jaitpur, from where the doctors have referred him to the district hospital after first aid. Superintendent of Community Health Center Dr. PK Singh said that an Ultrasound will make the situation clear.



The Ajnar SO Lakhan Singh said strict action will be taken against the accused.

