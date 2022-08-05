Saharanpur: A local court in Saharanpur has issued a non-bailable warrant (NBW) against the mining mafia and former MLC Haji Iqbal, who is absconding, and his associates in multiple cases including land grab and rape of a minor girl. Non-bailable warrants have also been issued against Haji Iqbal's brother-in-law Dilshad. Iqbal is absconding in the case of the POCSO Act and illegal land grabbing.

According to SSP Dr. Vipin Tada, non-bailable warrants have been issued from the court against Haji Iqbal and his associates with a reward of Rs 25000. A police team has been formed to arrest Haji Iqbal. It can be recalled that a woman from police station Mirzapur Pol area had lodged a complaint against Haji Iqbal, his brother, and sons in Saharanpur women's police station and accused him of committing gang-rape and committing obscene acts with his minor daughter.

The police had registered a case under the rape and POCSO Act on the complaint of the victim. While police have already arrested Haji Iqbal's brother Mahmood Ali, who was MLC from BSP and sons, Iqbal went underground after filing an anticipatory bail petition in Allahabad, but on the plea of ​​the women's police station, the High Court dismissed Haji Iqbal's petition.

There are more than 12 cases registered against the former MLC in Saharanpur including cheating, assault, land grabbing, and rape. Haji Iqbal, who ran a small grocery shop, had later joined politics during the tenure of then Chief Minister Mayawati, who also made him an MLC in 2010. He is believed to have grabbed land from the locals.

After BSP, Haji Iqbal's influence did not diminish even in the Akhilesh Yadav led SP government and continued to captured thousands of bighas of land and got them registered in the names of his servants and relatives.

Also read: Uttar Pradesh police confiscate Rs 22 crore ill-gotten assets of mining mafia Haji Iqbal