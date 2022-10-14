Noida: A court in Gautam Buddh Nagar has found controversial BJP leader Sangeet Som guilty of violating government orders in the wake of Mohammad Akhlaq's lynching in 2015, officials said on Thursday. The former BJP MLA has been held guilty under IPC Section 188 (disobedience to orders duly promulgated by government officials) for violating CrPC Section 144 restrictions at Akhlaq's Bisahda village.

"Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (2) of the Surajpur court Pradeep Kumar Kushwaha on Wednesday found him (Som) guilty under IPC 188 for violating CrPC Section 144 and imposed a penalty of Rs 800 on him," Assistant Prosecution Officer Premlata Yadav told PTI. She said the CrPC 144, which prohibits the assembly of four or more people in an area, was imposed in Bisahda village following the Akhlaq incident.

The 52-year-old Akhlaq, a resident of Bisahda village in Dadri area of Gautam Buddh Nagar, was lynched to death on September 28, 2015 by a mob allegedly over suspicion that he had stored beef in his house. The lynching case is being heard by a fast-track court here in which the judgment is awaited. Som has in the past been accused of making inflammatory speeches. He was accused of hate speeches ahead of the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots but cleared of charges by a local court after a trial. (PTI)