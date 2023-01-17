Sultanpur (Uttar Pradesh): Police in Uttar Pradesh claimed that the carbine loot incident from Samajwadi Party MLA Mannu Ansari's gunner and his subsequent death was solved. The firearm was stolen from a running train two months ago. A hardcore criminal from Chhindwara in Madhya Pradesh was involved in the looting cum murder incident.

Disclosing the details about the incident, Inspector Nand Bahadur Yadav said, "Accused Sandeep Yadav is in the custody of Chhindwara police in Madhya Pradesh. Local people caught and assaulted Sandeep Yadav before handing him over to the police." The carbine was seized from the possession of the accused, who was caught in the Chhoti Bazar area of ​​Chhindwara. The carbine's number was matched with the one stolen from Sultanpur. Further probe into the matter was going on, police said.