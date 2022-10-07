Lalitpur (UP): A cop allegedly whipped a youth with a belt at Lalitpur in Kotwali Mehrauni in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday night. A controversy broke out on the issue after a video showing a young man in fight with a cop went viral on social media. The locals present on the spot said that the youth, under the influence of alcohol, was creating a ruckus. He started a fight with the cop when the latter tried to control him, which led to belt-whipping.

The people present at the incident uploaded the video on social media. On this matter, Police Officer Keshav Nath said, "The matter of viral video has come to our notice. The investigation into the matter is underway."

