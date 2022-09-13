Bijnor (Uttar Pradesh): A constable in the Uttar Pradesh police department Vikas Kumar has become a role model for others to follow suit. Vikas Kumar, who was posted under Mandawali Police Station limits takes time out from his busy schedule to teach the poor students of Kishanpur and other nearby villages that, too, free of cost. He has been posted at 112 PRB Department in Uttar Pradesh.

Constable Vikas donning the police uniform often goes straight to the coaching institute to provide education to needy students. Vikas says, "Poor children are unable to meet the costly tuition or coaching fee. Hence, I have decided to provide them education free of cost." Vikas was also felicitated by Moradabad DIG Shalabh Mathur. Vikas was awarded a citation by the DIG. Besides, Vikas keep on visiting several nearby villages every day to provide tuition to needy students free of cost Vikas further says, "When he was pursuing education, he faced several hardships. Then I decided to provide tuition to students free of cost, after attending the duty."