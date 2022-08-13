Firozabad: Days after he staged a protest for allegedly being provided with substandard food at the Police Lines mess, constable Manoj Kumar alleged that higher officials were trying to label him as insane. Kumar further alleged that senior officers are refusing to provide him with a copy of his statement, which he earlier recorded in their presence.

The constable currently posted at the summons cell of the District Court staged a protest on August 10 on the highway alleging that substandard food was being provided at the Police Lines mess. He further alleged that despite having lodged a complaint to senior officers, no action was being taken. Earlier, the social media cell police issued a press note describing Kumar as habitually quarrelsome and claimed that this constable has been punished 15 times before.