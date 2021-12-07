Muzaffarnagar: Following ETV Bharat's report on sexual abuse and rape bid on 17 school girls by a school manager and another person, the state Women's Commission has taken suo moto cognizance of the shocking incident in Uttar Pradesh.

The Women's Commission has issued notice to Muzaffarnagar Nagar District Magistrate, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) and District School Inspector, and sought all details of the incident, including the action by each of them, citing the report published by ETV Bharat on Monday (6 December)

On Monday, parents of the victims accused the manager of committing sexual offence with girls, and ETV Bharat published the incident in detail.

According to the parents, "On 18 November, the school manager asked students to spend the night in school in the pretext of practical exam, and then he offered the girls something to drink after mixing it with alcoholic substance in their drink. Then he sexually assaulted the girls and even tried to rape."

The girl students narrated their ordeal to their parents, and they approached the police for help. But the local police did not take the matter seriously. However, after the intervention of BJP MLA Pramod Utwal, the SSP took cognizance of the incident for an investigation.

The Women's Commission has attached a copy of ETV report while serving the notice to the DM and SSP. However, the UP Police have arrested the manager and launched a manhunt for the second accused.

