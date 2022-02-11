Kasganj: Addressing a rally at Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath promised to build an academy in honour of late legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar and name the academy after her.

The CM made the promise while campaigning in Kasganj ahead of the remaining six phases of voting in the state. He also spoke about opportunities for youngsters to work in the film industry.

"We are bringing Mumbai's film city here. Youth will get an opportunity to work in the films. We've also decided to build an academy in the memory of Bharat Ratna Lata Mangeshkar. We have provided welfare schemes to all without any discrimination," said the CM, according to ANI.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was also rallying in Uttar Pradesh said that BJP's flag was flying high after the first round of voting in Uttar Pradesh. He also hailed Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's announcement to name an academy after the iconic singer Lata Mangeshkar.

Born on September 28, 1929, Lata Mangeshkar began her career in 1942 at the age of 13. In a career spanning over seven decades, the melody queen recorded songs for over a thousand Hindi films. She recorded her songs in over 36 regional Indian and foreign languages.

Mangeshkar passed away on Sunday at the age of 92. The iconic singer got admitted to Mumbai's Breach Candy hospital on January 8 after she was diagnosed with COVID-19 and pneumonia. Though having recovered from COVID, the singer was put on ventilator support after her conditions worsened on Saturday.

The last rites of the megastar were performed with full state honours on Sunday at Shivaji Park in Mumbai.