Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath announced on Tuesday that ministers in the newly established cabinet, as well as all government officers, would need to declare their properties within three months of taking the oath of office. Adityanath, who revealed the decision while chairing a special meeting, said the move aimed to ensure the 'sanctity of public representatives' conduct', as it was the marker for a 'healthy democracy'.

"All public servants (IAS) should make a public declaration of all movable/immovable properties of themselves and their family members. These details should be made available on the online portal for the general public to see," the chief minister said. The step follows provisions enshrined in the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

"Ministers should ensure that there is no interference by their family members in government work. We have to set an example by our conduct. Now is the time to turn plans into action. All the ministers should guide the departmental officers. Ensure quality and timely completion of projects", he added. The chief minister noted that the state administration in the coming days would focus on "bringing the government at peoples' doorstep".

