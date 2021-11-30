Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Prime Minister Yogi Aditynath has yet again received a death threat through a letter. The same letter has also been sent to national president of Bharatiya Kisan Manch (BKM) Devendra Tiwari. The offender has written a name, address and contact number on the envelope in which the letter was delivered.

As told by Tiwari, the reason for the death threat in the letter was the efforts of the UP government towards cow protection through Gaushalas. The letter said, "You have made our lives miserable with your cow protection and Gaushala initiatives. We are going to destroy your lives now." The letter further asked its addressees to stop the Gaushala survey and other such initiatives or else they face dire consequences."

A name has also been mentioned in the letter. "My name is Ajmal Mohammad. You can't harm me. Rather, you should start counting your days now. The CM has protection, hence, he can't be harmed. or else I would have killed him, too," said the letter received by Tiwari. The offender also mentioned the murders of Kamlesh Tiwari and Ranjit Bachchan, adding that "you are also going to end up dead just like them."

The same letter was received by CM Adityanath, after which the police has started the investigation. Though there are several clues that the police are currently speculating on, the primary investigation revealed that the letter was posted from Unnao. Contradictory to this, the address written on the envelope mentions Deoband as the sender's location. The police registered a case against the offender, while the investigation is going on.

