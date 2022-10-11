Varanasi: Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath broke several myths while serving on the post of CM in the state. He became BJP's CM face in Uttar Pradesh after continuously holding the post of chief minister for five years. Now, CM Adityanath created a record of sorts by visiting Varanasi 100 times during the past five years.

Varanasi is the parliamentary constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi where several dream projects are underway. Similarly, Varanasi is the favourite city of chief minister Yogi Adityanath. To review the several ongoing projects carried out by the Centre and state governments, the UP chief minister visited Varanasi on Tuesday. Besides, he also made it a point to visit Kashi Dham to pay obeisance to Lord Shiva.

Adityanath visited Lord Vishwanath's temple about 89 times to seek the Almighty's blessings. CM visited Kashi on six occasions in 2017, 22 times in 2018, 23 times in 2019, 13 trips were made in 2020, 23 tours were undertaken in 2021, and visited 13 times in 2022 till October 11, said sources.