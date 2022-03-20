Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday evening met Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat at Madhav Dham, the provincial office of RSS, in Gorakhpur. Their meeting lasted for about 25 minutes.

This meeting comes days ahead of Yogi Adityanath's oath-taking ceremony as the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh for a second consecutive term. According to sources, Yogi Adityanath, who led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to a thumping victory in Uttar Pradesh, is likely to take oath as Chief Minister of the state for the second tenure on March 25.

Meanwhile, the RSS chief will be in Gorakhpur on March 20, 21 and 22. The RSS chief will address the meeting of Gauraksha province and will also address the families of volunteers in 'family training' program. During his three-day visit to Gorakhpur, Bhagwat will review the work of the RSS workers.

On March 20 and 21, the RSS chief will take a meeting of organization category and Jagran category in which the state executive will be involved. These meetings will be held at Madhav Bhavan. On the last day on March 22, in the evening, Guru Gambhirnath will address the program of family enlightenment along with the families of the workers of Sangh and Vichar Parivar.