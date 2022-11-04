Jwali/Kangra: While making a veiled attack on the Congress party; UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath while addressing an election rally at the Jwali assembly constituency in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh, outlined a slew of development steps the BJP government at the Centre and UP government has been implementing to make the country self-reliant.

Elaborating further, the UP CM said, "The concept of modern India has been taking shape under the charismatic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "Our party since Jan Sangh days has been fighting for the abrogation of Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. PM Modi took steps to scrap Article 370 because in a unified India there was no scope for two heads of state and two symbols and two constitutional provisions."

UP CM Yogi Adityanath at a Himachal election rally

Read: UP CM Yogi Adityanath completes century of Varanasi visits

Speaking about the country celebrating Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav and the rapid rise in economy, Yogi Adityanath said, "We freed ourselves from the shackles of 200 years old British subjugation. But now see the changes taking place in the country. India became the fifth-largest economy after pushing Britain downward. This is modern India which does not allow enemies to cast aspersions on us. Our leader Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee sacrificed his life for fighting for the unification of the country."

Speaking about BJP's UP development model, Adityanath said, "More than one crore devotees visited Kashi Dham to pay obeisance to Lord Shiva in the Shravan month this year. Similarly, scores of devotees thronged Ayodhya on the occasion of Deepawali. Places of faith have seen a major infrastructural boost in Uttar Pradesh. Hence we are focusing on the development of places of worship as well as working on the law and order front. We have been also carrying out a drive against mafias in Uttar Pradesh." "But we don't want mafias sneaking into Himachal Pradesh due to the crackdown on them in Uttar Pradesh. So vote for BJP in Himachal Pradesh for achieving progress on all fronts including infra boost up," UP CM added.