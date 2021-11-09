New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will inaugurate "Braj Raj Utsav" and "Hunar Haat", "Kumbh of Kaushal Kuber" at Vrindavan on November 10.

According to a statement issued by the Ministry of Minority Affairs, Union Minister for Minority Affairs Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, MP Hema Malini, Uttar Pradesh Minister for Power Shrikant Sharma, Uttar Pradesh Cabinet Minister Laxmi Narayan Chaudhary, UP Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad Vice-Chairman Shailja Kant Misra and other dignitaries will also be present on the occasion of inauguration of 31st "Hunar Haat" at Vrindavan.

Naqvi said that "Hunar Haat" is a perfect platform to promote, preserve and provide market and opportunities to centuries-old traditional and ancestral art and craft of India and it is strengthening the "Swadeshi" and "Vocal for Local" campaign.

"Hunar Haat" has also ensured the economic empowerment of indigenous artisans and craftsmen.

"Braj Teerth Vikas Parishad is organizing the 10-day Braj Raj Mahotsav from November 10 in Vrindavan to promote glorious Braj culture. Religious, traditional, folk dance, as well as cultural programmes related to Braj culture, will be organized during the event," the statement issued by the ministry said. Naqvi said that about 400 artisans, craftsmen and culinary experts are participating at 'Hunar Haat" in "Braj Raj Utsav".

"Artisans and craftsmen from more than 30 States and Union Territories including Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Nagaland, Madhya Pradesh, Manipur, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Goa, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Ladakh, Karnataka, Gujarat, Haryana, Jammu-Kashmir, West Bengal, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala will bring their indigenous products made with wood, brass, bamboo, glass, cloth, paper, clay etc. Traditional vegetarian foods from various parts of the country will also be available in the Hunar Haat," he said.

The Minister for Minority Affairs stated that more than 6 lakh artisans, craftsmen and people associated with them have been provided employment and employment opportunities through "Hunar Haat" in the last about 6 years. "Hunar Haat" is also available at virtual and online platforms http://hunarhaat.org and GeM portal.

People of the country and abroad can buy "Hunar Haat" products digital and online also. The next "Hunar Haat" will be organised in Lucknow (12 to 21 November), Pragati Maidan in New Delhi (14 to 27 November), Hyderabad (26 November to 5 December), Surat (10 to 19 December), New Delhi (22 December 2021 to 2 January 2022).

"Hunar Haat" will also be organised in Mysuru, Guwahati, Pune, Ahmedabad, Bhopal, Patna, Puducherry, Mumbai, Jammu, Chennai, Chandigarh, Agra, Prayagraj, Goa, Jaipur, Bengaluru, Kota, Sikkim, Srinagar, Leh, Shillong, Ranchi, Agartala and other places in the coming days.

