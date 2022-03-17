Lucknow: Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is waiting for the green signal from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the swearing ceremony of the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh after recording a thumping majority in the state assembly elections 2022. The BJP sources said that PM Modi currently does not have a time window to participate in the swearing-in ceremony. Therefore, the date of swearing-in has not yet been announced by the party while the preparations have started at Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium in Lucknow.

Due to the delay in the oath ceremony, the party has ample time to choose the state cabinet keeping in mind the caste equation and Lok Sabha elections 2024. PM Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, and Chief Ministers of all BJP-ruled states are to participate in the swearing-in ceremony of the Yogi 2.0 government.

However, it is believed that the swearing-in ceremony can be held on March 24 in presence of PM Modi. In case of getting time, the swearing-in ceremony is likely to be held on March 22 or 23 also.

Meanwhile, a meeting of all 255 BJP legislators is scheduled for March 21 or 22 where the leader of the legislature party will be elected at Lok Bhawan. The meeting will be a formality as Yogi Adityanath's name is finalized as the Chief Minister.

The source added that if BJP's list for 36 MLC posts of local body area is not released late tonight, then it will be released after Holi as the Election Commission has extended the last date of nomination.

