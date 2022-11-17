Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday ordered the construction of court buildings equipped with state-of-the-art and advanced facilities in 10 districts of the state, according to an official release. The chief minister has asked officials of the Public Works Department and the Planning Department to submit a detailed presentation for the construction of the new buildings within 15 days.

The ten districts where the new court building will be built include Agra, Auraiya, Hapur, Kaushambi, Mahoba, Bahraich, Chandauli, and Hathras among others, the release said. He also gave instructions to the officials to ensure strict security arrangements are made in all the courts and also directed the District Magistrates and Superintendents of Police of every district to hold meetings with the District Judges regularly.

These meetings will be held under the chairmanship of the District Judge while the presence of the DM and SP/SSP is mandatory, the release said. The CM said the court buildings need to be both aesthetically pleasing and vertically oriented to save land. The buildings must be constructed keeping in view the requirements in the next 25 to 30 years in mind, Adityanath said.

Directions have been issued that the new court buildings should have clean and airy rooms for judges, good chambers for advocates, a sizable library, a canteen, a parking area and a seminar hall, the release said. The new court buildings should be developed as a model for the state and the nation as a whole, by making them fully equipped, it said. The chief minister also directed the officials to construct residential colonies for judges and other judicial officers and employees. All courts and registrar offices should be upgraded to 'e-offices', it said.

He has also given orders to finish the land acquisition process as soon as possible, adding that the newly purchased land should be free of any patches or other issues. Directing the officials to visit courts in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh to observe their designs, Adityanath asked them to incorporate attractive architectural features found anywhere in the country into the design of the new court buildings. He said the design of the new court buildings can be divided into three categories -- districts with a population of less than 25 lakhs, 25-40 lakhs, and districts with a population of 40 to 70 lakhs. (PTI)