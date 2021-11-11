New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday inaugurated the 31st edition of "Hunar Haat", the "Kumbh of Kaushal Kuber" and "Braj Raj Utsav" in Vrindavan, the Ministry of Minority Affairs said.

After the inauguration, Adityanath said that talent is not restricted to any caste, creed or religion and the artisans of "Hunar Haat" are strengthening Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of "Aatmanirbhar Bharat".

"Our India is rich in handicrafts and craftsmanship. The handicrafts and craftsmanship of India are centuries old. The artisans and craftsmen of "Hunar Haat" have presented this art and craft to the people from generation to generation. This art and craft should be respected, this art should be made more inclusive," he said.

"PM Modi had given us some "mantras" during the Corona period. He worked with a resolve to save the life and livelihood of every needy and gave the slogan of "Aatmanirbhar Bharat"," he said.

During his visit to "Vishwakarma Vatika" in the "Hunar Haat", the Chief Minister garlanded the statue of great freedom fighter Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh and also had different traditional foods while sitting on "Khatiya" in "Mera Ganv Mera Desh".

About 400 artisans, craftsmen and culinary experts are participating in 'Hunar Haat" and in "Braj Raj Utsav" from more than 30 States and Union Territories, the ministry added.