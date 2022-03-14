New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister-elect Yogi Adityanath on Monday called on President Ram Nath Kovind during his first visit to the national capital after the BJP registered a thumping victory in the state assembly polls. Earlier in the day, Adityanath met Union Minister Nitin Gadkari at the latter's residence in New Delhi.

In a tweet thanking Gadkari, Adityanath said, "Your special support is being received in realizing the concept of 'New Uttar Pradesh'. Hearty thanks to Hon'ble Union Minister for giving his invaluable time."

The Uttar Pradesh chief minister had also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, party chief J P Nadda and other senior leaders here on Sunday. Adityanath's meeting with Modi had lasted for more than 100 minutes and he is believed to have discussed the broad contours of government formation and the structure of the new state cabinet.

The priest-turned-politician is also likely to meet BJP's poll in-charge for Uttar Pradesh and Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, and co-incharge and Union minister Anurag Thakur. Yogi Adityanath will be the first Chief Minister in the last 37 years to return to power after completing a full term in the state. As per sources, the BJP government is likely to take oath after Holi, which is falling on March 18 this year.