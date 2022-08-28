Gorakhpur: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday urged people to join the "decisive fight" against illicit liquor and drugs trade and warned of strictest action against those "trying to play with the future of our talented youth". Addressing the closing ceremony of the first foundation day of Mahayogi Gorakhnath University in Gorakhpur, he said, "Our resolve is to make the state healthy and to end drug addiction.

"Our youth must contribute to the state's fight against the national crime for a bright and successful future. The government follows a 'zero-tolerance' policy against illicit liquor and drugs trade and we will take the strictest action against those involved in it," the chief minister said. He said it was an opportunity to strive for a better future. "We should seize every challenge as an opportunity, deal with them by preparing an action plan without worrying about the immediate consequences," Adityanath said.

He also stressed on the importance of research in various fields and bringing out publications and research papers as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the National Education Policy. "This will take India to newer heights globally in terms of education, medical education and health," the chief minister said. He said one of the main objectives behind establishing the Mahayogi Gorakhnath University was to advance research in the fields of education and medicine.

"All universities and higher education institutions should work to enhance research and develop a healthy competition among each other for better results," the Uttar Pradesh chief minister said. During the first foundation day event, Adityanath interacted with the students. He also felicitated the meritorious students, according to a state government statement. (PTI)