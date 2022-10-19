Gorakhpur: A person's bank account, who is a resident of Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh, was misused by two Chinese nationals, for illegal UPI transactions. Two Chinese people transacted Rs 1.52 crore in a week from the account of a Gorakhpur man through UPI to send money to 1000 bank account holders in Kerala. The Circle Officer of Gorakhpur has been asked to probe the matter thoroughly. City SP said, "The Circle Officer has been issued instructions to find out the truth."

Complainant Sachidanand Dubey, a resident of the Shantipuram locality of Gorakhpur, handed over a letter to SSP Gaurav Grover giving details of the illegal transaction. With the letter, he also attached 200 pages of illegal cash narration (bank account statement) that took place from his bank account.

Sachidanand Dubey said, "My relative took me to a private bank for opening an account in June 2022. The relative then introduced me to a female employee of the bank. After that, I never did any transactions. To date, the police investigation has revealed that money was sent to bank account holders in Kerala through Internet banking by using the mobile number of some other person. "