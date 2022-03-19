Gorakhpur(Uttar Pradesh): After winning the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath reached Gorakhpur on a four-day tour on Thursday. During this tour, he participated in the procession of Holika dahan on Thursday evening and addressed the people present on the occasion.

On Friday, he celebrated Holi by being among his loved ones at the Gorakhnath temple. The Chief Minister met whoever reached the temple. However, as a part of his daily routine, the Chief Minister spent time with Gauri-Ganga cows in the gaushala and his pet dog named 'Kalu'.

According to the temple management, "Yogi Adityanath can visit the zoo at any time of the day, but it has officially not been confirmed. Yogi was very excited about the Har-Gaura rhinoceros couple from Assam, which has now reached Gorakhpur zoo. While only five rhinos are present in different zoos in the entire state."

Yogi Adityanath led the procession of Lord Narsingh from Ghantaghar Chowk after applying 'tilak' to sages and people present there with the ashes of Holika dahan at Gorakhpur temple on Friday. This four-day journey will end at Ghantaghar as this procession becomes an example of communal harmony in which minorities will take part.

Yogi has been leading the Holi celebrations for the last 24 years. Even after becoming the Chief Minister, this tradition has not been broken. For the past two years, Holi celebrations were not organised due to the pandemic.