Meerut(UP): A group of minority students has been held by police in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut for allegedly teasing a female teacher and uploading the video of the act on social media.

Police sources said that despite repeated attempts by the teacher to counsel the students to refrain from the act, the harassment continued leaving the victim with no other option but to lodge a police complaint.

The video shows the students, studying in call XII jeering at the teacher as she continued to walk away from them. The teacher alleged that the concerned students have been harassing her for a long time.

Speaking over the issue Circle Officer Kithore Shuchita Singh said that a case has been lodged under relevant sections of the IT Act and the accused students have been held.