Sitapur (Uttar Pradesh): A bus carrying 80 passengers skidded off the road and fell into a pond on the Reusa-Tambore road of the Reusa police station area here in Uttar Pradesh. More than 20 passengers were injured, sources said. The condition of 6 people is critical.

Injured passengers were admitted to the nearest Community Health Centre (CHC). The passengers included women, men and children. The bus was heading to Ambikapur of Chhattisgarh.