Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh): Taking umbrage at indecent behavior of the groom during Jaimaal (garlanding) ceremony in Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh, the bride shelved the plan of entering into a wedlock. Even a panchayat meeting failed to persuade the girl to resolve the matter.

During the garlanding ceremony, the groom was trying to 'kiss' the bride, despite strong refusal by the latter. The bride also warned the groom not to indulge such an 'indecent behavior' that too when seniors and elderly persons were attending the marriage ceremony.

A verbal spat ensued between the bride's and groom's relatives with both sides eventually going to the Bahjoi police station where they decided not to continue with the wedding ceremony.

Before leaving the wedding venue, the groom's side pleaded to the bride to reconsider the matter. But the bride was adamant and didn't want to go ahead with the marriage any longer. SHO of Bahjoi police station, Pankaj Lavania, said, "No complaint was filed in the matter. The bride just refused to to marry him (the groom). She was in no mood to relent."