Noida (Uttar Pradesh): In an incident bearing an imprint of the hit-and-drag horror in outer Delhi's Sultanpuri on New Year's night, a delivery boy was killed after being hit by an unidentified car and dragged away on the night of January 1, the victim's family alleged on Wednesday.

An FIR filed by the Uttar Pradesh Police stated that the incident took place at 1am near Noida's 14 A flyover. The family alleged that the driver of the car dragged the delivery boy after hitting him. Further investigation into the matter is underway.

In the earlier incident in Delhi's Khanjawala, a 20-year-old woman, riding a scooter, was killed after being hit and dragged for several kilometres by a car driven by five youths. All five youths were arrested.