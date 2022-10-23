Guna: At least 30 passengers were injured, four of them seriously, when a private bus carrying labourers to Uttar Pradesh for Diwali overturned on Sunday in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district, an official said. The bus was coming from Surat, the official said, adding that the accident occurred on the Guna bypass road, 6 km from the Guna district headquarters.

The injured passengers have been admitted to the district hospital. One of the four injured has been rushed to Gwalior for advanced health care," Guna Sub Divisional Magistrate Virendra Baghel told reporters. The SDM said the bus was headed towards Kanpur when it met with the accident at noon.

According to some passengers, the driver of the bus was drunk and the vehicle was speeding. "We will conduct a medical test of the driver who also sustained injuries to know if he was inebriated," Baghel said. He said the passengers claimed the bus had more than 100 passengers against its capacity of 52.

Notably, a bus, mostly carrying labourers and going to Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh from Hyderabad, rammed into a trailer truck from behind on a mountain road at Sohagi Ghati in the Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh on Friday night, killing 15 people and injuring 40. (PTI)