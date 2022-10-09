Jhansi (UP): Bodies of three women were found in the Kurecha dam (Saparar dam) under Mauranipur tehsil of Jhansi on Saturday. According to police, the bodies may have come from the bordering Tikamgarh district of Madhya Pradesh.

Police said that the process of identifying the bodies have started. Speaking to reporters Senior Superintendent of Police Rajesh S said that after the first body was fished out it appeared to be a woman aged around 25. He also said that soon after two more bodies were recovered and the victims appeared to be aged between 18 and 20.

The SSP said that no injury marks were visible on the bodies. " It is likely that they were swept away from Tikamgarh district. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem," he added.