Shravasti (Uttar Pradesh): A boat carrying food packets for distribution among the flood-affected people capsized in the Rapti river in the Shravasti district of Uttar Pradesh, on Thursday. Several officials from the district administration, including employees from a panchayat, overseeing the relief work — were also traveling in the boat.

Floodwaters in several localities of Shravasti

The incident happened when the boat was carrying lunch packets to flood-hit villages situated in the Ashrafa Bazar area under the Bhinga tehsil of the district. Lekhpal Chandrabhushan Tiwari, who was traveling in the boat was found missing. The ill-fated boat turned upside down in the midstream of the Rapti river. District administration employees Chandrabhushan Tiwari, Lekhpal, Gurmukh Singh, Manoj Kumar, Pramod Kumar, panchayat assistant, and villagers Badelal, Nakhed, Dilip, and Kaiser were traveling in the boat. While others swam to safety, Lekhpal Chandrabhushan Tiwari has been traceless.

Bhinga Tehsildar Rampyare while confirming the incident, said, "Efforts are on to trace the missing Lekhpal. The water level of Rapti river has risen to 129.20 cm. It is flowing 1.50 cm above the danger mark. People stuck in food-hit areas are being taken to safer places. Around 100 people have been evacuated and shifted to Lal Bahadur Shastri Inter College under Jamunha block of the district."