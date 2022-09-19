Lucknow: In a shocking incident, a BJP worker in Uttar Pradesh has been cheated by a fraudster of Rs 50,000, who claimed himself as an employee of CM Yogi Adityanath's Secretariat, on the pretext of providing a job for the former's son, sources said. Police registered a case based on a complaint lodged by the BJP worker. Shambhu Prasad Pandey, a resident of Tandia Bazar, Siddharthnagar, and a BJP worker, said he submitted an application at the CM's residence on April 27 seeking a job for his son.

Pandey was called by a man claiming himself to be an employee at the CM's Secretariat telling the former to come to the CM's office to get the call letter for his son. On reaching the Secretariat, Pandey was again called by the caller to gate no 8 of the Secretariat where he was asked to deposit Rs 50,000 in lieu of the job for his son.

Pandey said when the person calling from the Secretariat asked for money, he expressed his helplessness and returned home. He said the caller called him several times and after two days, his son took Rs 45,000 and gave it to him near the same gate no 8 of the CM's Secretariat where the man asked to pay the remaining Rs 5,000 after getting the job.

On May 30, the person again called Pandey asking for the son's signature in Lucknow where he asked Pandey's son for the remaining Rs 5,000 which was paid online. Pandey and his son soon realised that they had been duped after the person's number was switched off. Pandey realised that his application at the CM Secretariat seeking a job for his son had landed in the fraudster's hands, who had cheated him.

According to the victim, as soon as he realised the fraud had complained to the CM Helpline 1076, but even after 40 days, he did not get any help from the helpline. Pandey later wrote to the Chief Minister requesting justice. As soon as it came to the notice of CM Yogi Adityanath, a case has been registered in Hazratganj Kotwali of Lucknow.

According to the victim, he is associated with BJP for the last 46 years and with the same hope went to CM Yogi Adityanath for his son's job, but was cheated there. The police at the Hazratganj police station said that based on a complaint lodged by victim Shambhu Prasad Pandey, a case has been registered under sections 406 and 420. They are tracking the whereabouts of the accused through the mobile number and the CCTV footage at the Secretariat.