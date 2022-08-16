Meerut: Former BJP MLA from Uttar Pradesh's Sardhana constituency has threatened “hooligans trying to create law and order situation” in the state. In a roughly 2-minute video, Som is seen addressing people from the dais at an Independence Day event in Meerut town on August 15 on Monday where he was the chief guest. “I have been observing for some time that some people are trying to spoil the atmosphere in Sardhana town and if anyone does this then they will definitely be 'treated',” he said.

UP BJP leader Sangeet Som threatens hooligans

Also read: 'Time to take back the temple': BJP leader Sangeet Som threatens replay of Babri on Gyanvapi

"For the last 3 months, I have been receiving complaints that some people are trying to carry out hooliganism in the town after ten years. I have not gone anywhere and if anyone tries to disturb the system in the town, then it will not take me long to cure them,” he added. He said that he is “not less than anyone in power, people should not keep such misunderstandings in mind”.