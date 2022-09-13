Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): Ahead of the urban local bodies election in the state, the Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday held a meeting which was attended by senior party leaders. These polls are likely to be held by the end of this year. Addressing the meeting of the party's office bearers, UP BJP chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary said the party is going to perform well in the urban local bodies polls and will achieve historic success.

"The string of success, which the party is getting in the state is due to the intense hardwork of the party workers," Singh said in a statement issued by the UP BJP here. "The 'seva pakhwara' which is starting on September 17 --- the birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi --- will have a number of programme, and our efforts should be that along with the party workers, there is an active participation from the public as well," he added.

Party in-charge for UP Radha Mohan Singh told the party office bearers that through the programmes organised as part of 'seva pakhwara', the party should reach out to the people.

General secretary Dharampal Singh also held discussions on the upcoming programmes and campaigns. Discussions were also held for the upcoming Legislative Council elections. Office bearers of the state unit of the BJP, regional unit presidents of the party and chairmen of the frontal organisation (morchas) of the party took part in the meeting. (PTI)