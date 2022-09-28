Varanasi: Questions related to the Alamgir Masjid and Adi Vishveshwar (Gyanvapi complex) were asked in the History Department of Banaras Hindu University on Saturday. According to sources, a question paper was prepared for the students of 'Medieval India and its History' in the second paper of the second semester of the first year of graduation.

According to sources, Alamgir Masjid and Adi Vishveshwar were mentioned in the question paper. In the question paper, the first question was, "Aurangzeb destroyed the Adi Vishveshwar temple of Kashi. Who, in which book is this thing mentioned?" On the other hand, the second question was, "Describe Aurangzeb's religious policy and demolition of temples in the light of "Masir-e-Alamgiri".

Speaking about this matter, Professor Rajiv Kumar Srivastava of the History Department of Banaras Hindu University said that this is the first time that such questions have been asked about Adi Vishveshwar and Alamgir Masjid. So far questions have been asked about Aurangzeb's religious policies.

Meanwhile, another historian and former professor of the BHU History Department, PV Rana said, "Vishwanath temple and Gyanvapi were mentioned in the history paper, but the word Adi Vishveshwar is used for the first time. This Adi Vishveshwar is the same word, which is being used in the court hearing in the case of Gyanvapi."