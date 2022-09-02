Ayodhya: The much-awaited railway station at Ayodhya being built at a cost of Rs 200 crore will be completed by December this year an official said. Rail India Technical and Economic Service GM AK Johri said that the work on the 3 km long Ayodhya Railway Station will be completed by December 2022 adding they are giving the final touches to the station.

About the facilities at the station will have parking, housing for employees and offices for railway police spread over 10,000 square metres. Johri said for the convenience of the elderly and women, lift and escalators have also been set up and ramps will be arranged for the physically challenged even an AC waiting room, washroom, drinking water booth, food plaza, book store and separate toilet for the specially-abled have also been built.

Also read: Ayodhya railway station to get a full makeover, first phase to be completed by June 2021

The entire building has been made air-conditioned. The work on the new building of the railway station is 90 per cent complete, Johri said. The expansion work on the Ayodhya Railway Station started in 2018. The building built in the first phase has been made attractive. As per the official statement, this overhaul of the station assumes significance as the construction of Ram Temple is likely to be completed by 2023-24. The budget to revamp Ayodhya Railway station was increased to Rs 104.77 crore. Earlier, railways had given approval of Rs 80 crore for the new station building. Officials informed that the project has been expedited.