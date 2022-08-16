Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh ATS will seek the remand of the three terror suspects arrested over the past week and accused of planning a car bombing and "lone wolf attacks". As per the ATS, one of the accused Nadeem associated with the Jaish outfit was nabbed from Saharanpur and Sabauddin who is linked with ISIS was arrested from Azamgarh.

Both are trained for executing Guerrilla or Lone wolf attacks even as an 'automatic knife' was recovered from them, the ATS said. The third accused Habibul Islam (19) aka Saifullah was arrested from Kanpur on Sunday. It is said that Saifullah was an expert at creating virtual ids and he had made 50 such ids for militants from Pakistan and Afghanistan.

Besides, Saifullah was in contact with many handlers sitting in Pakistan and Afghanistan. Source said the UP ATS will move an application in the court today to seek the remand of the trio for their further interrogation. According to the ATS, the arrest of 3 sleeper cells of two different terrorist organizations in the same week indicates a big terrorist conspiracy.

Their remand from the court will be sought to know about their plans and nab their associates if any in order to thwart any untoward incident. According to ATS, Sabauddin, arrested from Azamgarh, is associated with the ISIS organization. He was acting on the instructions of his masters sitting in Syria. On the other hand, Nadeem, who was arrested from Saharanpur, was associated with Jaish-e-Mohammad and Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan.