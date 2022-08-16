Kanpur: The Uttar Pradesh ATS has claimed to have found 16 suspicious mobile numbers from the phone of one of the three alleged terror suspects arrested during the past week who were "planning a car bombing and lone wolf attacks". As per the ATS, one of the accused Nadeem was nabbed by ATS from Saharanpur and Sabauddin, who is linked with ISIS and got arrested from Azamgarh, are trained for executing Guerrilla or Lone wolf attacks even as an 'automatic knife' was recovered from them.

The third accused Habibul Islam (19) aka Saifullah was arrested from Kanpur on Sunday. It is said that Saifullah was an expert at creating virtual ids and he had made 50 such ids for militants from Pakistan and Afghanistan. Besides, Saifullah was in contact with many handlers sitting in Pakistan and Afghanistan. As per the UP ATS Saifullah, who was brought from Fatehpur to Kanpur by the ATS has revealed that many others among his acquaintances in Kanpur are also associated with him in this terrorist group.

The ATS has found 16 suspicious mobile numbers from Saifullah's mobile. The ATS said that Saifullah used to try to connect to people by creating many fake virtual name IDs. The UP ATS has not been able to reach to the real names and addresses of the people whose numbers have been found from Saifullah's mobile. Intelligence agencies have been on alert after the Kanpur connection following the arrest of Saifullah.