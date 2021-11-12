Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh ATS has succeeded in arresting two more persons of the gang, which was involved in sending Bangladeshi citizens abroad with forged documents. According to the ATS chief, both the accused of this human trafficking gang was working to send Bangladeshi citizens abroad on the basis of fake documents by making them residents of India.

Forged documents, 12 passports and Rs 46,000 have been recovered from them. Both the accused have so far sent 100 Bangladeshi and Myanmar nationals illegally as Indian residents abroad.

According to ADG Law and Order Prashant Kumar, the arrested accused have been identified as Sameer Mandal and Vikram Singh. He said that the Varanasi team of Uttar Pradesh ATS arrested both the accused from West Bengal and Ghaziabad.

He further stated that both the accused used to illegally bring Bangladeshi nationals to India from Bangladesh, but were also doing the work of sending their documents forged and sent abroad. Many documents, including fake, have been recovered from them. Both are being brought to Lucknow with transit remand, who will be interrogated.

Also read: Uttar Pradesh ATS arrests two Al Qaeda terrorists from Kakori

Prashant Kumar said that four members of the gang have already been arrested, on the basis of which both these accused have been apprehended. He further stated the accused used to run the Tour and Travel Company of Sameer Mandal and under the guise of this, he was bringing Bangladeshi citizens to India and sending them abroad. At the same time, Vikram Singh used to make passports, visas and other documents and send them abroad from India.

This action has been taken after the police found evidence of illegally bringing people to India and sending them abroad by preparing forged documents. Many people were involved in this racket. So far, the gang have sent more than 100 people abroad. The ADG said that there may be other revelations during the interrogation of Sameer Mandal and Vikram Singh by the ATS.