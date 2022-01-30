Lucknow: Ahead of the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to start his first virtual rally on January 31. This is the first rally in Modi's tenure that will be conducted with inputs on issues from the common masses.

5 districts of western Uttar Pradesh will be participating in this rally, while its telecast will be broadcasted across the nation. The live telecast of this rally can also be seen through the LED van of the Bharatiya Janata Party in every assembly of Uttar Pradesh. Prime Minister's official handle had sought the inputs of the public via the social media platform Twitter.

PM Narendra Modi had himself appealed to the people to participate in the rally via Twitter on Sunday. In his tweet, he said that the power of democracy lies in public participation and public trust. "Your participation in the virtual rally to be held for 5 districts of UP on 31st January is important. I urge that you must share your suggestions for this rally by visiting the NaMo app. There will be a live broadcast of the Prime Minister's program at 21 Vidhan Sabhas, 98 Mandal BJP, 1211 Shakti Kendras and 7878 polling booths of Saharanpur, Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Baghpat, Gautam Budh Nagar. Apart from this, LED vans will be installed in all the assembly constituencies of UP."

The first phase of elections in West Uttar Pradesh will begin on February 10, for which the campaigning will end on February 8. With just a week left for the campaigning deadline to end, BJP National President JP Nadda, Home Minister Amit Shah, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, State President Swatantra Dev Singh, Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, Deputy Chief Minister Dr Dinesh Sharma and some other important leaders in the West are busy campaigning door to door.

