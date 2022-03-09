Varanasi: The exit polls for the recently concluded Uttar Pradesh assembly polls might have given an edge to the BJP, but the fall in the voting percentage in the party's stronghold Varanasi has raised concern among the party leaders.

As per official figures, Banaras, which is also Prime Minister Narendra Modi's parliamentary constituency, recorded 58.80% voting in the recently concluded assembly polls against 62.02% in the 2017 assembly polls. Professor of Political Science, Banaras Hindu University in Varanasi, Hemant Kumar Malviya attributed the low voting percentage to the “discontent” of the people towards the BJP MLAs due to which “people preferred to stay back home instead of exercising their franchise”.

Prof Malviya, however, added that there is “no displeasure of the people against the current government, nor are people angry with Modi or Yogi”. “The educated people stayed in their homes and when asked, they said whom to vote. They are not satisfied with the present representative. That's why they thought it better to keep distance, but the people of the opposition cashed in on this opportunity and voted openly,” he added.

“Due to the displeasure with the representatives, many people voted against the present public representative considering it better to choose someone else, which may prove costly for the current government”. Prof Malviya said that the disaffection among the masses could hurt the BJP in 2-to to 3 of the eight assembly seats in the Banaras region.

Assembly-Wise Percentage in 2017 Elections: Pindra Assembly 59.67% Ajgra Assembly 65.26% Shivpur Assembly 66.77% Rohania Assembly 61.64% North Assembly 59.20% South Assembly 63.58% Cantt Assembly 55.20% Sewapuri Assembly 64.85% Total Percentage 62.02%



Assembly wise percentage in 2022 assembly elections: Pindra Assembly 57.84% Ajgra Assembly 61.82% Shivpur Assembly 63.48% Rohaniya Assembly 60.34% North Assembly 56.82% South Assembly 59.13% Cantt Assembly 51.35% Sewapuri Assembly 61.72% Total Percentage 58.80%

