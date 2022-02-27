Gorakhpur: Launching a scathing attack on the leaders of Opposition, Bharatiya Janata Party's state co-in-charge and Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Anurag Thakur said, "BJP has got huge support in the first phase of the Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh".

Addressing a meeting organised by BJP in Gorakhpur on Saturday, Thakur claimed that people have completely forgotten the opposition SP-BSP and Congress. In the elections to be held in the upcoming three phases, the people of Uttar Pradesh will completely bury the rioters, the spies, who supported the terrorists. Now, the public has completely rejected the claims of the Samajwadi Party. He said, "once again the public is going to vote in favour of the BJP to further the development of Yogi Adityanath government."

Taking a jibe at Samajwadi Party Thakur said that "from the first list of candidates till the election season, it was found that their candidates turned out to be jailed and bailed." But, the way Modi and Yogi have worked for the Ganges development aided the poor and destitute people during the Corona crisis. Thakur further said "from Kairana to Kashi there is only Modi and Yogi. The Congress party is nowhere to be found. The people have completely put off the SP and the BSP. Therefore, all their claims will remain in vain, and once again the lotus will bloom in the state."

The I&B Minister also attacked Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra fiercely and questioned why Rahul Gandhi is completely missing from the UP elections. Do the people of the state do not want to listen to them or do they no longer consider the people of the state as their own.

Anurag Thakur said that Akhilesh Yadav, who supported terrorists and rioters, has not given any explanation or comment on the terrorists found guilty in the Ahmedabad incident. This proves that the Samajwadi Party is only filled with rioters and terrorists, not for the development and uplift of the people."