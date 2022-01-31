Lucknow: Ahead of the upcoming assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Congress on Monday fielded Gayatri Dubey - the mother of Khushi Dubey who was arrested for conspiring the murder of her criminal husband Amar Dubey - from the Kalyanpur assembly seat of Kanpur. Her candidature was being speculated followed by Gayatri's recent meeting with Congress's national general secretary Priyanka Gandhi. In the fifth list of candidates released today, the speculation was proved right.

Khushi Dubey's husband Amar Dubey was killed in a police encounter with the criminal Vikas Dubey in Kanpur. The murder was executed just a few days after the marriage of Khushi Dubey and Amar Dubey. During the probe, Khushi was framed as a part of the conspiracy that led to her husband's murder. She was arrested for the same and is currently serving imprisonment. As claimed by her parents, Khushi is a 17-year-old minor and therefore should be tried as a juvenile.

A part of the population in Uttar Pradesh have sympathies for Khushi as the case is still not declared to be entirely settled by the court. The campaigning ahead of the elections seems to have a strong tinge of caste politics to it, amid which the opposition has been accusing the BJP of being unjust to the Brahmins in the state. All the parties are therefore trying to woo the Brahmins, while Dubey's nomination is also being considered a smart move in the same effort by Congress.

Reacting to Gayatri's nomination, the Congress party leaders have said that no political party has supported Khushi Dubey's fight, but the Congress will step ahead and try to save her. Earlier, the party had given a ticket to Asha Singh, the mother of a rape victim from Unnao.

