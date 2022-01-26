Lucknow: The All India Congress Committee on Wednesday released its third list of candidates to be fielded for the upcoming UP Assembly Elections 2022. 37 of the total 89 candidates are women, as promised by Congress under its women empowerment strategy in the upcoming elections.

The list includes Randhir Singh from Nakur, Sandeep Rana Saharanpur, Raahat Khalil from Deoband, Saroj Dev from Hathras, Sandeep Tiwari from Firozabad, Krishna Kant Sharma from Bareilly, and Mohsin Khan from Fatehpur assembly seat.

Meanwhile, the BJP announced eight more candidates late on Tuesday night, including Hari Om Verma from Amanpur, Mamtesh Shakya from Patiala, Virendra Verma from Marhara, Sanjeev Kumar Diwakar from Jaleshwar reserved seat, Priyaranjan Ashu Diwakar from Kishni reserved seat, Dr Siddharth Shankar Dohre from Bharthana reserved seat, Gudiya Katheria from Rasulabad reserved seat and Poonam Shankhwar from Auraiya reserved seat. In the last assembly elections, the party had won six of these eight seats.

On the other hand, the Samajwadi Party on Wednesday released a list of candidates for four assembly seats. Although the list of these leaders has not been formally released by the party, the party symbol was reportedly handed over to all the candidates for nomination. The listings include Rakesh Verma, son of former minister late Beni Prasad Verma, fielded for the Ramnagar seat, while Farid Mahfouz Kidwai has been fielded from the Kursi seat. Former minister Arvind Singh Gope has been fielded from the Dariyabad seat while Gaurav Rawat has been fielded again from Zaidpur. All the candidates have been given Form B with symbols for enrollment.

